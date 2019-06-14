Andy Grammer announces fall North American tour

Andy Grammer is set to show off his naivete on the road.
In support of his upcoming album Naive, Andy will launch a headlining tour that starts September 2 in San Diego, CA and wraps up November 1 in Boston, MA. Tickets are on sale now, and on select dates, each single or pair of tickets purchased online comes with a physical copy of Naive.
Announcing the tour via Twitter, Andy wrote, "The thought of thousands of you singing 'Don't Give Up On Me' is giving me all the feels. Excited for this next chapter."
Naive will be out July 26; on that day, Andy will perform on NBC's Today show. Before that, though, you can see him on A Radio Disney Music Celebration on The Disney Channel June 16, and on the Sports Humanitarian Awards on ESPN July 18.
Here are the tour dates:
9/2 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues
9/3 -- Flagstaff, AZ, Northern Arizona University
9/5 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
9/6 -- Rohnert Park, CA, Green Music Center at Sonoma State University
9/7 -- San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore
9/12 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
9/14 -- Seattle, WA, The Moore Theatre
9/15 -- Spokane, WA, The Knitting Factory
9/18 -- Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
9/20 -- Omaha, NE, Slowdown
9/22 -- Minneapolis, MN, Varsity Theater
9/24 -- Chicago, IL, House of Blues
9/26 -- Cleveland, OH, House of Blues
9/28 -- New York, NY, Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
9/29 -- Philadelphia, PA, Theater of Living Arts
10/1 -- Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore
10/2 -- Ridgefield, CT, The Ridgefield Playhouse
10/4 -- Durham, NC, Carolina Theatre
10/5 -- Charleston, SC, Music Farm
10/6 -- Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte
10/8 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre
10/9 -- Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom
10/10 -- Birmingham, AL, Iron City
10/11 -- Orlando, FL, House of Blues
10/13 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
10/14 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
10/15 -- Oklahoma City, OK, The Jones Assembly
10/17 -- Knoxville, TN, The Mill & Mine
10/20 -- Indianapolis, IN, Deluxe at Old National Centre
10/21 -- Milwaukee, WI, Tuner Hall Ballroom
10/25 -- MC Kees Rocks, PA, Roxian Theatre
10/27 -- Richmond, VA, The National
10/30 -- Providence, RI, The Strand
11/1 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
