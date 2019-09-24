Andy Grammer admits the title of his new song "Wish You Pain" is "a little harsh"

Robin Sharp

Andy Grammer's new single "Wish You Pain" is about how going through life's difficulties can help make you a stronger person, but he admits the title of the song might be a little off-putting.

"I know that the title 'Wish You Pain' can come across a little harsh," he admits, but adds, "It’s a love song, I promise."

The lyrics to the song are pretty harsh, too -- Andy sounds like he's singing to someone he really hates: "I hope people break their promises/Leave you in the cold/I hope they beat your heart to pieces/Worse than you've ever known."

He also sings he hopes "tears come streaming down your face" and hopes that "you put your life out on the line/And everybody watches while you fall."

But in the chorus, Andy sings, "'Cause I love you more than you could know/And your heart, it grows every time it breaks/I know that it might sound strange/But I wish you pain."

"My hope is that this song helps re-frame pain for so many who are struggling right now," Andy explains. "I want anyone in pain to know that it gets better; and not only that, you are developing strength in areas you can’t even understand yet."

"Wish You Pain" is the latest single from the "Honey, I'm Good" singer's latest album, Naive. He'll appear on Live with Kelly & Ryan to sing the track on October 3.

Andy's currently on the road in support of Naive. To illustrate the idea of "Wish You Pain," each night, he asks an audience member to share a lesson they've learned from a painful moment in their lives -- and then writes a song about it on the spot.

