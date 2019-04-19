And Ya Know What Pete! Your Mom LOVES It!

I would give anything to have my son move back in with me! I miss him while he’s away at college!!

Pete Davidson has moved back in with his mom but in a cool way.

Davidson revealed the news on the Tonight Show.

He told Jimmy Fallon, “So I live with my mom… well we bought a house together, but nobody believes that. So I live with my mom, kinda. So I have, like, a basement that’s mine, but that’s, like, an apartment, so I live underneath her.”

Davidson also wants to install an arcade in his basement.

