And We Thought MILEY Was The Wild One! Turns Out It Was Liam!

This may come as a shock but according to a source, Miley Cyrus was fed up with Liam Hemsworth’s partying.

This may seem bizarre coming from someone who seems to have a party everywhere she goes.

“Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” the source told People, “Liam parties with his friends and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

Even after Miley’s hookup with Brody Jenner’s wife, Kaitlynne Carter, and claims that Liam would “lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring,” the couple isn’t divorcing and other sources claim that Miley and Liam could get back together after some space.

Do you think Miley and Liam will get back together? The first year of marriage is said to be the hardest, did your marriage start off rocky then get better? Tell your story.