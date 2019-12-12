And the most-viewed music video of the decade is….

ABC/ Heidi GutmanNow that the decade is coming to an end, YouTube is looking back on the most popular music videos of the past 10 years. And the most-viewed video of the decade is...

..."Despacito" by Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee.

The clip, shot in Puerto Rico, has racked up more than 6.56 billion views since it first debuted in 2017. And while the addition of Justin Bieber to the song helped it stay at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for an amazing 16 weeks, the video only features Luis and Daddy Yankee's original Spanish version of the song -- Justin isn't in it.

The second most popular clip of the decade comes from Ed Sheeran, who's the only artist to have two videos in the top 10. Ed's "Shape of You" video scored 4.52 billion views; his clip for "Thinking Out Loud" ranks number 10 with 2.86 billion views.

The rest of the top 10 includes the clips for such smash hits as "See You Again," by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars and "Sugar" by Maroon 5.

The number five video is one you may have forgotten about: PSY's "GANGNAM STYLE," which grabbed 3.47 billion views.

Here's YouTube's full list of the most-viewed music videos of the decade:

1. Luis Fonsi -- "Despacito" ft. Daddy Yankee, 6,558,078,465

2. Ed Sheeran -- "Shape of You," 4,517,718,066

3. Wiz Khalifa -- "See You Again" ft. Charlie Puth, 4,320,523,808

4. Mark Ronson -- "Uptown Funk" ft. Bruno Mars 3,732,564,526

5. PSY -- "GANGNAM STYLE," 3,471,161,219

6. Justin Bieber -- "Sorry," 3,225,301,301

7. Maroon 5 -- "Sugar," 3,086,744,534

8. Katy Perry -- "Roar," 2,968,228,909

9. OneRepublic -- "Counting Stars," 2,883,120,697

10. Ed Sheeran -- "Thinking Out Loud," 2,864,887,373

