And The 2020 Oscar Winners Are…

Another Oscars in the books. The fashion was fab, the celebs served up face. Here are all the winners:
Best Picture:
“Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney
“The Irishman” — Netflix
“Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight
“Joker” — Warner Bros.
“Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
“Marriage Story” — Netflix
“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
“Parasite” — Neon (WINNER)
Lead Actress:
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” — Focus Features
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — Netflix
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate
Renée Zellweger, “Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions (WINNER)
Lead Actor:
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — Sony Pictures Classics
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — Netflix
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — Warner Bros. (WINNER)
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” — Netflix
Director:
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — Netflix
Todd Phillips, “Joker” — Warner Bros.
Sam Mendes, “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — Neon (WINNER)
Original Song:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” — Walt Disney
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” — Paramount (WINNER)
“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” — Walt Disney
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2” — Walt Disney
“Stand Up,” “Harriet” — Focus Features
Original Score:
“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir — Warner Bros. (WINNER)
“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat — Sony Pictures Releasing
“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman — Netflix
“1917,” Thomas Newman — Universal/Amblin Partners
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams — Walt Disney
Best International Feature Film:
“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa — An Aurum Film Production
“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production
“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly — An SRAB Films Production
“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodóvar — An El Primer Deseo/El Deseo Production
“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho — Neon (WINNER)
Makeup and Hair:
“Bombshell” — Lionsgate (WINNER)
“Joker” — Warner Bros.
“Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Walt Disney
“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners
Visual Effects:
“Avengers: Endgame” — Walt Disney
“The Irishman” — Netflix
“The Lion King” — Walt Disney
“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Walt Disney
Film Editing:
“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland — Walt Disney (WINNER)
“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker — Netflix
“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles — Fox Searchlight
“Joker,” Jeff Groth — Warner Bros.
“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang — Neon
Cinematography:
“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto — Netflix
“Joker,” Lawrence Sher — Warner Bros.
“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke — A24
“1917,” Roger Deakins — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson — Sony Pictures Releasing
Sound Mixing:
“Ad Astra” — Walt Disney
“Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney
“Joker” — Warner Bros.
“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
Sound Editing:
“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester — Walt Disney (WINNER)
“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray — Warner Bros.
“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate — Universal/Amblin Partners
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman — Sony Pictures Releasing
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord — Walt Disney
Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” — Warner Bros.
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — Netflix (WINNER)
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight
Florence Pugh, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate
Best Documentary Short Subject:
“In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam — A Field of Vision Production
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger — A+E Networks (WINNER)
“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas — Netflix
“St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan — MTV Documentary Films/AJE Witness
“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix — The New York Times Op-Docs
Best Documentary Feature:
“American Factory,” Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar — Netflix (WINNER)
“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad — National Geographic
“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa — Netflix
“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts — PBS Distribution/Channel 4/Frontline
“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — Neon
Costume Design:
”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson — Netflix
“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo — Fox Searchlight
“Joker,” Mark Bridges — Warner Bros.
“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips — Sony Pictures Releasing
Production Design:
“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves — Netflix
“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova — Fox Searchlight
“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales — Universal/Amblin Partners
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)
“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee — Neon
Best Live Action Short Film:
“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur — Travelling, les films qui voyagent
“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat — A Les Valseurs Production
“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry — A Marshall Curry Production (WINNER)
“Saria,” Bryan Buckley — A Hungry Man Inc. Production
“A Sister,” Delphine Girard — A Versus Production
Adapted Screenplay:
“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian — Netflix
“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi — Fox Searchlight (WINNER)
“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver — Warner Bros.
“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig — Sony Pictures Releasing
“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten — Netflix
Original Screenplay:
“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson — Lionsgate
“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach — Netflix
“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns — Universal/Amblin Partners
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino — Sony Pictures Releasing
“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han — Neon (WINNER)
Animated Short:
“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva — Miyu Distribution
“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)
“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan — Walt Disney
“Memorable,” Bruno Collet — A Vivement Lundi ! Production
“Sister,” Siqi Song — A California Institute of the Arts Production
Animated Feature:
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois — Universal
“I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin — Netflix
“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos — Netflix
“Missing Link,” Chris Butler — United Artists Releasing
“Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley — Walt Disney (WINNER)
Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Sony Pictures Releasing
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — Netflix
Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — Netflix
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — Netflix
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)