And The 2020 Oscar Winners Are…

Another Oscars in the books. The fashion was fab, the celebs served up face. Here are all the winners:

Best Picture:

“Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney

“The Irishman” — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight

“Joker” — Warner Bros.

“Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Marriage Story” — Netflix

“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Parasite” — Neon (WINNER)

Lead Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” — Focus Features

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — Netflix

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions (WINNER)

Lead Actor:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — Sony Pictures Classics

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — Netflix

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — Warner Bros. (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” — Netflix

Director:

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — Netflix

Todd Phillips, “Joker” — Warner Bros.

Sam Mendes, “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — Neon (WINNER)

Original Song:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” — Walt Disney

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” — Paramount (WINNER)

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” — Walt Disney

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2” — Walt Disney

“Stand Up,” “Harriet” — Focus Features

Original Score:

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir — Warner Bros. (WINNER)

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman — Netflix

“1917,” Thomas Newman — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams — Walt Disney

Best International Feature Film:

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa — An Aurum Film Production

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production

“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly — An SRAB Films Production

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodóvar — An El Primer Deseo/El Deseo Production

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho — Neon (WINNER)

Makeup and Hair:

“Bombshell” — Lionsgate (WINNER)

“Joker” — Warner Bros.

“Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Walt Disney

“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners

Visual Effects:

“Avengers: Endgame” — Walt Disney

“The Irishman” — Netflix

“The Lion King” — Walt Disney

“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Walt Disney

Film Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland — Walt Disney (WINNER)

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles — Fox Searchlight

“Joker,” Jeff Groth — Warner Bros.

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang — Neon

Cinematography:

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto — Netflix

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher — Warner Bros.

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke — A24

“1917,” Roger Deakins — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson — Sony Pictures Releasing

Sound Mixing:

“Ad Astra” — Walt Disney

“Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney

“Joker” — Warner Bros.

“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Sound Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester — Walt Disney (WINNER)

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray — Warner Bros.

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord — Walt Disney

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” — Warner Bros.

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — Netflix (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight

Florence Pugh, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam — A Field of Vision Production

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger — A+E Networks (WINNER)

“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas — Netflix

“St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan — MTV Documentary Films/AJE Witness

“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix — The New York Times Op-Docs

Best Documentary Feature:

“American Factory,” Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar — Netflix (WINNER)

“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad — National Geographic

“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa — Netflix

“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts — PBS Distribution/Channel 4/Frontline

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — Neon

Costume Design:

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo — Fox Searchlight

“Joker,” Mark Bridges — Warner Bros.

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips — Sony Pictures Releasing

Production Design:

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova — Fox Searchlight

“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee — Neon

Best Live Action Short Film:

“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur — Travelling, les films qui voyagent

“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat — A Les Valseurs Production

“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry — A Marshall Curry Production (WINNER)

“Saria,” Bryan Buckley — A Hungry Man Inc. Production

“A Sister,” Delphine Girard — A Versus Production

Adapted Screenplay:

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi — Fox Searchlight (WINNER)

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver — Warner Bros.

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig — Sony Pictures Releasing

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten — Netflix

Original Screenplay:

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson — Lionsgate

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach — Netflix

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han — Neon (WINNER)

Animated Short:

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva — Miyu Distribution

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan — Walt Disney

“Memorable,” Bruno Collet — A Vivement Lundi ! Production

“Sister,” Siqi Song — A California Institute of the Arts Production

Animated Feature:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois — Universal

“I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin — Netflix

“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos — Netflix

“Missing Link,” Chris Butler — United Artists Releasing

“Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley — Walt Disney (WINNER)

Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — Netflix

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — Netflix

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — Netflix

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)