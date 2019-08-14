An unreleased song by the late George Michael will be heard in the new film, “Last Christmas”. 

Director, Paul Feig told BBC News: “It’s a very celebratory song, I would dare say. And we were able to play the entire song, which is almost six minutes long, in the film.”

The movie stars Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, and Emma Thompson, Clarke plays a young aspiring singer whose life has been influenced by George Michael’s music.

Last Christmas will be released in November. The new song was a part of an album that Michael was working on prior to his death.

What is your favorite George Michael album? Mine – “Faith”. I mean how could you not love that cover!?!?!? My fav song – “FREEDOM ’90”!!