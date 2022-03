HBO Max is sending in the clown. It’s just been announced that an It prequel series is making its way to HBO Max.

The series, Welcome to Derry, will tell the tale of how Pennywise the Clown came to be the Pennywise that kids fear. Welcome to Derry will be set in the 1960s and will lead up to the events that happened in the first It film.

A release date for the series hasn’t been released. Do you think this should be a movie or do you like it as a series?