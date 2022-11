“The Menu” is a highly anticipated horror movie coming out this weekend to theaters. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, and Nicholas Hoult. The movie is set at a high-end restaurant with a twist. Anya Taylor-Joy and the director of the film go into depth about her character and how it was a challenge to portray a role with such little dialogue. The cast says this is a “different type of horror” and we won’t want to miss it. “The Menu” is out November 18th in theaters.