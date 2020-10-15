An Ava Max Xmas: Listen to "Christmas Without You"

Now you can celebrate Xmas with Ava Max. The singer’s just released her first holiday song, “Christmas Without You.”

The bouncy, upbeat, retro-sounding track finds the singer hoping she and her significant other will be reunited so they can kiss “under the mistletoe” and hold each other “when the bells are all ringing.”

“Wherever you go, you light up the room/I hope that you’ll make it back home soon/Cuz, it won’t feel like Christmas Without You,” she sings. “So when I wake up on Christmas Day/I hope the first thing I see is your face.”

In other Ava Max news, she’ll make a virtual appearance at a drive-in concert called the Outloud Music Festival, taking place in a parking lot in downtown, Nashville, TN on Saturday, October 24. Others on the bill in person include Big Freedia, Avenue Beat and a variety of drag performers.

Visit OutloudMusicFestival.com for tickets and information.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.