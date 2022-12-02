An ATM at Art Basel Has A Leader Board Ranking People’s Balances.

An art installation at Miami’s Art Basel is trending on social media.

An ATM made by the Brooklyn-based art group MSCHF has transformed a private ordeal into a public spectacle for the most adventurous visitors. The ATM features a leaderboard that displays how much a person has in their bank account. After inserting your card into the ATM, your picture and how much you have in your account are displayed.

Currently, an unknown man photoed in a pink shirt leads with $2.9 million. “‘ATM Leaderboard’ is an extremely literal distillation of wealth-flaunting impulses,” Daniel Greenberg, co-founder of MSCHF, told CNN.