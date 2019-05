Where else but Florida!? A huge alligator was an unwelcomed house guest at a Clearwater, Florida home on Friday morning.

Police say the 11-foot gator got into the home through a low window. The alligator wound up in the man’s kitchen.A trapper was able to harness the animal and remove it from the house. No one was injured.

Have you ever had a close encounter with an alligator? I couldn’t imagine walking into that after a long day at work! -Suits