American Music Awards telecast to include a JoBros performance live from Boston

The guys can't make it to the show this year because they're on their Happiness Begins tour, so they're teaming up with T-Mobile to beam in a live performance from their Boston, MA tour stop. In addition, if you follow @TMobile on social and use the hashtag #AMAsWithUs, you'll be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at the group all night.

The group is up for two AMA nods this year: Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group and Favorite Pop/Rock Song.

As previously reported, other performers on the AMAs include Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and country star Thomas Rhett. Taylor Swift is also scheduled to accept the Artist of the Decade trophy on the show.

Ciara will host the proceedings from the Microsoft Theater in L.A., live on ABC November 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

