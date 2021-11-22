American Music Awards 2021: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo snags New Artist of the Year

ABC

The 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, held an evening full of some of the biggest names in music at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Silk Sonic — made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — opened up the show draped in matching red velvet suits as they serenaded the crowd with their hit “Smoking Out the Window.”

The K-pop sensation BTS also took the stage with Coldplay and got the crowd rocking with their collaboration “My Universe.” Afterwards, the group — to no surprise — took home multiple AMAs including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter,” which they performed to close out the show.

Olivia Rodrigo, who held the most nominations of the night, delivered a tender performance of her ballad “Traitor” barefoot and with her guitar in tow. She went home with the AMA for New Artist of the Year. When it came to Favorite Pop Album, though, Taylor Swift, who was not in attendance, snagged the honor and accepted via video message.

Italian band, Måneskin, made their debut performance with their trending hit “Beggin,” and left the crowd begging for more. Likewise, Givēon took the stage for the first time and sung his viral TikTok song “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez isn’t new to the AMA stage but she did perform her new song, “On My Way,” from her upcoming movie Marry Me.

As a special treat, the AMAs briefly took a trip back to ’80s, with the Battle of Boston — a back and forth between natives New Kids On The Block and New Edition. Both groups took turns performing some of their biggest records, before it was revealed that they’re going on tour separately.

