"American Idol"'s Maddie Poppe's latest single is a hit and a "Miss"

Shervin Lainez

More than a year after winning American Idol, Maddie Poppe now has her first big radio hit with "Made You Miss." She says she's thrilled to see the song on the chart along with artists like Andy Grammer, Ed Sheeran, The Jonas Brothers and one of her idols: Ingrid Michaelson.

"It's so cool! Ingrid Michaelson is one of my all-time favorites, and just some of the names it's up by [on the chart]...I feel really grateful," Maddie tells ABC Radio. "We've been doing this radio tour and it's really cool to actually see your work pay off...to see results, y'know?

In fact, Maddie says "Made You Miss" is earning her new fans who have no idea that she was even on American Idol.

"It's a whole-new audience [on the radio]," she says. "Y'know, people hear the song and they Shazam the song and they think, 'Who is this?' So it's really cool to be gaining fans, even after Idol."

"Made You Miss" is about a guy who tries to get back with a girl months after a breakup -- which Maddie says has totally happened to her in real life.

"When I got on Idol there were people that were like, 'Well...we should talk again!'" she laughs. "I'm like, 'That's OK. I met Caleb.'" Yes, Maddie is still dating Caleb Lee Hutchinson, who came in second to her on American Idol.

Speaking of American Idol, Maddie says she's happy Laine Hardy ended up being the newest champ.

"Laine is a great winner. I think he's so deserving of it," she says. "I think it's so great he stepped up to the plate, came back and won the show. And it just is such a great story for those people who get told no."

