'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy announces fall headlining tour

Joseph CulticeAfter making his festival debut at last weekend’s KAABOO Del Mar in California, American Idol winner Laine Hardy is ready to take his show on the road.

The singer has announced a fall headlining tour, set to kick off November 14 in Milwaukee. He’ll hit cities including Chicago, Sacramento and Denver, before wrapping December 7 in Minneapolis. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 20.

“This is the moment I’ve been working toward…going out on my own tour!” Laine says in a statement. “I can’t wait to share the new songs I’ve been working on.”

In addition to the tour dates, he also has a homecoming show on September 28 at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana, as well as a show supporting country star Toby Keith in Charleston, SC on October 5 and one with country star Jimmie Allen in Nashville, TN on October 24.

Here is the list of fall headlining dates:

11/14 -- Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

11/15 -- pringfield, IL - Boondocks

11/16 -- Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

11/17 -- Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

11/20 -- Chicago, IL - Joe’s Live

11/22 -- Warrendale (Pittsburgh), PA - Jergels

11/23 -- Rootstown (Akron), OH - Dusty Armadillo

11/24 -- Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

11/30 -- Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear

12/1 -- Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12/5 -- Denver, CO - Summit

12/6 -- Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

12/7 -- Minneapolis, MN - The Barn at Cowboy Jacks

