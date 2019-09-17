'American Idol' winner Laine Hardy announces fall headlining tour

After making his festival debut at last weekend’s KAABOO Del Mar in California, American Idol winner Laine Hardy is ready to take his show on the road.
The singer has announced a fall headlining tour, set to kick off November 14 in Milwaukee. He’ll hit cities including Chicago, Sacramento and Denver, before wrapping December 7 in Minneapolis. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 20.
“This is the moment I’ve been working toward…going out on my own tour!” Laine says in a statement. “I can’t wait to share the new songs I’ve been working on.”
In addition to the tour dates, he also has a homecoming show on September 28 at North Park in Denham Springs, Louisiana, as well as a show supporting country star Toby Keith in Charleston, SC on October 5 and one with country star Jimmie Allen in Nashville, TN on October 24.
Here is the list of fall headlining dates:
11/14 -- Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II
11/15 -- pringfield, IL - Boondocks
11/16 -- Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon
11/17 -- Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
11/20 -- Chicago, IL - Joe’s Live
11/22 -- Warrendale (Pittsburgh), PA - Jergels
11/23 -- Rootstown (Akron), OH - Dusty Armadillo
11/24 -- Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
11/30 -- Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave Big Bear
12/1 -- Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12/5 -- Denver, CO - Summit
12/6 -- Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
12/7 -- Minneapolis, MN - The Barn at Cowboy Jacks
