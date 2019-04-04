"American Idol" winner Caleb Johnson returns with new album, new band

Chance Edwards

Chance EdwardsRemember Caleb Johnson, the big-voiced rocker who won season 13 of American Idol? Well he's back, with a new band and a new album.

Recorded under the name Caleb Johnson and the Ramblin' Saints, the new album, Born from Southern Ground, is coming out June 14. It comes five years after his post-Idol major label debut album, Testify.

The first single, "Born and Raised," which kinda sounds like Meat Loaf fronting the Black Crowes, is out now.

Most of the songs on the album were co-written by Caleb with two members of the band Rival Sons. It's a full circle moment, as Caleb performed a song by that band while he was on American Idol.

“This is the album I’ve always wanted to make and I’m super excited for people to hear it," says Caleb. "It’s real, raw and honest. Music is a religious experience and can be life changing. Moving forward I hope this album will inspire others the way I was inspired when I first heard the gospel through rock ‘n roll.”

As for what Caleb's been doing for the past five years, well, in addition to working on the album, he's toured as an opening act for rock legends like KISS, Cheap Trick, Sammy Hagar and Joan Jett.

Caleb and the Ramblin' Saints will be opening for Meat Loaf next month. Here are the tour dates:

5/15 -- Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center

5/17 -- Newton, NJ, Newton Theatre

5/18 -- Millville, NJ Levoy Theatre

