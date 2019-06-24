"American Idol" runner-up Alejandro Aranda announces new single, fall tour dates

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessLaine Hardy may have won American Idol, but runner-up Alejandro Aranda has already announced a new single and a fall headlining tour.

Performing under the name Scarypoolparty, Alejandro will be releasing his first single, “Tonight,” this Friday. He first performed the original tune on the American Idol finale back in May.

After immediately selling out his first run of solo acoustic summer tour dates shortly after Idol concluded, the singer-songwriter will now be embarking on a U.S. tour with a full band.

The trek kicks off October 10 in Berkeley, CA and includes shows at New York’s Playstation Theatre and Chicago’s Vic Theatre, before wrapping November 21 at L.A.’s Belasco Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

Alejandro’s solo acoustic dates begin July 8 in Washington, D.C. and will wrap July 17 in his hometown of Pomona, CA.

Here’s the list of new fall dates:

10/10 -- Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre

10/11 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades

10/13 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

10/14 -- Seattle, WA, Neptune Theatre

10/16 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

10/18 -- Aspen, CO, Belly Up

10/19 -- Boulder, CO, Fox Theatre

10/21 -- Kansas City, MO, The Truman

10/22 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

10/23 -- Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre

10/25 -- Detroit, MI, Majestic Theatre

10/26 -- Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

10/28 -- New York, NY, Playstation Theatre

10/29 -- Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10/30 -- Boston, MA, Royale

11/1 -- Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Sound Stage

11/3 -- Charlottesville, VA, Jefferson Theatre

11/4 -- Raleigh, NC, Lincoln Theatre

11/5 -- Charlotte, NC, The Underground

11/7 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

11/9 -- Orlando, FL, The Plaza Live

11/10 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Revolution

11/12 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

11/13 -- Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

11/15 -- Austin, TX, Emo's

11/16 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues

11/19 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues

11/21 -- Los Angeles, CA, Belasco Theatre

