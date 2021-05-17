American Idol recap: The Top 3 revealed!

ABC/Eric McCandless

With one week until the grand finale, the American Idol competition is heating up.

Before Sunday’s episode even began, the Top 5 dwindled down to the Top 4 when contestant Caleb Kennedy announced he would be leaving the competition after a controversial video resurfaced. Even with the unexpected turn of events, as they say in showbiz, “The show must go on.”

Per usual, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan took their seats up front and center, however, Luke briefly left his seat to take the stage to perform his new single “Waves.”

This week the contestants — Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence, Casey Biship, and Grace Kinstler — were mentored by Grammy-award winning producer and Billie Eilish‘s brother, Finneas, who was later joined by Ashe to perform their song “Till Forever Falls Apart.”

The Top 4 also got to team up with some of the industry’s best producers to make their own singles. Willie and Grace worked with Tricky Stewart, Chayce with Ross Copperman, and Casey with Ian Fitchuk.

Sprinkled in between the show-stopping performances were appearances from past contestants, including 2017 fan favorite Michael J Woodard and 2019’s winner Laine Hardy.

Here are the results after Sunday night’s episode.

Chayce Beckham

“Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band

Original song “23”

“You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton

Casey Bishop

“wish you were gay” by Billie Eilish

Original song “Love Me, Leave Me”

“Live Wire” Mötley Crüe

Grace Kinstler

A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson

Original song “Love Someone”

“Father” by Demi Lovato

Willie Spence

“Glory” by Common and John Legend

Original song “Never Be Alone”

“I Was Here” by Beyoncé

Duet: Grace & Willie “What They’ll Say About Us” by Finneas

Duet: Casey & Chayce: “Break MY Heart Again” by Finneas

Eliminated: Casey Bishop

Tune in for the American Idol grand finale Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

