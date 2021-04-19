“American Idol” recap: The top 12 take on Oscar-nominated songs

ABC/Eric McCandless

It’s Oscars week! And, to celebrate, the Top 12 tried their hands at Oscar-nominated songs.

Sunday’s episode kicked off with none other than Lionel Richie, giving the audience a treat by performing his Oscar-winning song “Say You, Say Me” from White Nights — and the whole gang was there to see it, including Luke Bryan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week and missed the show. Thankfully, he was able to return to his rightful place alongside his fellow judges Lionel and Katy Perry just in time for them to watch the Top 12 dwindle down to the Top 9.

When the show returns on Monday it will introduce a major twist. Contestants from the previous season will return and duke it out for a spot in the current competition and join the Top 9, making it the Top 10.

Watch it all go down when American Idol returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are the results of America’s votes on Sunday:

Top 9

Grace Kinstler: “Happy” from Despicable Me 2

Caleb Kennedy: “On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson, from the movie “Honeysuckle Rose,Cassandra Coleman: “Writings On The Wall” from Spectre

Hunter Metts: “Falling Slowly” by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová, from the movie Once

Chayce Beckham: “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” from Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves

Alyssa Wray: “This Is Me” by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

Deshawn Goncalves: “The Way We Were” by Barbra Streisand, from the movie The Way We Were

Cassandra Coleman: “Writing’s On The Wall” from the movie Spectre

Casey Bishop: “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard Of Oz

Willie Spence: “Stand Up” from Harriet



Eliminated

Madison Watkins: Whitney Houston’s “Run To You” from The Bodyguard

Beane: “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” from Dirty Dancing

Ava August: “City Of Stars” from La La Land

