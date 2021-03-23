'American Idol' recap: Claudia Conway takes a bow, another contestant scarily face plants

ABC/Eric McCandless

It was Day 2 of Hollywood Week on Monday’s episode of American Idol, which means it was time for the singers to pair up. Instead of them choosing their own partners, though, the twist was that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan would be doing the pairing.

While some contestants were happy about who the judges picked for their duet partner, others were not — like Claudia Conway and Hannah Everhart. These two ladies had a hard time getting their act together, especially when, at one point, Claudia had to go looking for Hannah. Eventually, they were able to put together a duet of Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times,” which unfortunately didn’t really impress the judges. Claudia’s journey would end there, but luckily for Hannah, they saw something in her and let her through to the next round.

Ronda Felton and Funke Lagoke also gave a lackluster performance as they attempted to steal the hearts of the judges and audiences with their rendition of Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion’s “Tell Him.” However, unlike Claudia and Hannah, both of these ladies made it through — but not before giving the judges and audiences a major scare.

While Lionel was giving feedback to Funke, the American Idol hopeful fainted and face planted onto the stage resulting in a busted chin and a trip to the hospital — but hey, she made it though to sing another day.

Here are the results after the duet challenge:

SAFE:

Laila Mach

Liahona Olayan

Graham DeFranco

Beane

Anthony Guzman

Adriel Carrion

Madison Watkins

Deshawn Goncalves

Alex Miller

Emisunshine

Murphy

Lizzy O’Very

Cassandra Coleman

Wyatt Pike

Ronda Felton

Funke Lagoke

Willie Spence

Kya Monee

Ben Dodson

Henry Thompson

Sloane Simon

Chayce Beckham

Althea Grace

Camille Lamb

Ava August

Hunter Metts

Alyssa Wray

Grace Kinstler

ELIMINATED:

Cameron Allen

Kari Erickson

Monica Leah

Miguela

Jazzy Rose

RE’H

Zachary D’Onofrio

Christina Daugherty

American Idol returns Sunday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET.





By Danielle Long

