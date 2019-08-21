'American Idol' judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson to reunite on Kelly Clarkson's talk show

NBC

NBCNow that Kelly Clarkson has her own talk show, she might as well invite the three people responsible for her entire career to drop by for a chat, right?

People has confirmed that former American Idol judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson will reunite to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which debuts September 9. On the very first season of American Idol, Simon, Paula and Randy recognized Kelly's talent and sent her to Hollywood. Of course, she became the show's first winner and arguably its biggest success story.

Simon, Paula and Randy last reunited on TV in 2016, for the final episode of American Idol season 15 -- the last season that aired on Fox. Cowell's appearance was particularly emotional, as he'd left the show in 2010.

People reports that on Tuesday, Simon told reporters that Kelly "is the most loyal, nice person," adding, "She’s a great person. She’s real, sweet, funny, a great girl. We’re lucky we found Kelly on the first season of Idol. I don’t think I would be standing here today.”

American Idol was revived by ABC in 2018. It'll return next year for a third season on the network with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryant as judges.

