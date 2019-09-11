"American Idol" champ Laine Hardy to make festival debut this weekend

ABC/Todd WawrychukAmerican Idol champ Laine Hardy has done a variety of TV appearances and performances since he won the crown back in May -- but he'll make his music festival debut this weekend at California's KAABOO Del Mar.

As Billboard reports, Laine will perform at the festival's Grandview stage at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The festival organizers booked the performance months before American Idol's finale, because they wanted the winner, whoever it was, to be part of the event.

“It will be the first major festival I’ve had a chance to play,” Hardy tells Billboard. “I’m really excited to perform but I’m also looking forward to hanging out and watching several of the other bands.”

Among the other names on the bill: Duran Duran, OneRepublic, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Bryan Adams, Boyz II Men, Lifehouse, Colbie Caillat, Dave Matthews Band and more.

This will be Laine's biggest live audience yet, and he tells Billboard, "This is my dream come true. It’s all I have ever wanted to do since I was a young kid. The biggest festival near where I grew up is New Orleans Jazz Fest, but I have never been. Hopefully we can play there some day.”

On August 31, Laine teased, "Who’s ready for new music?!?? I am so excited about it!" No details yet, though.

