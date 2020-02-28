American Authors promise true love on new track "Best I Can"

Island Records

The group teams up with Norwegian production duo Seeb for the song “Best I Can,” out today.

“’Best I Can’ is about giving your entire heart to the person you love most,” the band says in a statement. “When you strip away the material objects and glamour in the world, all that really matters is the truest love we share.”

American Authors will give the track its national TV debut Monday with a performance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The group recently wrapped their 34-city North American tour, which featured "Make You Mine" band Public as the opening act.

