AMC Theaters Plan To Open In July!

I mean, is there ANYWHERE BUT A BIG SCREEN to see some movies?! Top Gun: Maverick wouldn’t look right on a TV!

Well, after being shut down since mid-March, because of the coronavirus pandemic, AMC theaters are planning to reopen in July.

In a statement released Tuesday, the company plans to have all of its theaters in the US and UK open in preparation for the release of the summer blockbusters Tenet and Mulan.

While many are excited that the theaters will be reopened, financial analysts still think that the company will file for bankruptcy.

Are you still nervous about going to the movie theater? Will you be heading to the movie theater when they reopen?