AMC Reverses Position, Will Now Require Masks In Theaters

When you head out to see a movie at an AMC theater next month, don’t forget to bring your face mask.

Think of it like a little popcorn pouch. Shove a bunch in there and snack away!

Less than 24 hours after announcing that the coverings wouldn’t be required for moviegoers in states where they’re not already mandatory, the chain reversed course.

Following a social media backlash, Chief Executive Adam Aron admitted Friday, “It is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks.”

According to the largest theater operator in the US, “As we reopen theaters, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theaters.”

In which settings are you wearing a mask?