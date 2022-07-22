Amber Heard files appeal for rematch

I honestly think Amber is the perfect example of ‘never stop fighting for what you believe in.’

I mean….jeez….I wish I had her confidence.

Amber is taking a leap of faith and has filed an appeal against the verdict of the iconic defamation case involving her ex, Captain Jack Sparrow.

I’m fine if they make the rematch the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie.

Amber would just have to reprise her role as ‘Mera’ from the movie Aquaman, but it’s literally perfect.

Both movies take place in the ocean.

Perfect setting.

Perfect hero.

Perfect villain.

Best movie of all time.

Disney would never have to make another pointless biographical movie again.