Amber Heard being investigated for PERJURY

Unsurprisingly enough, Amber Heard is facing an additional legal battle in Australia.

Heard is currently the subject of an ongoing perjury investigation in relation to her infamous visit to Queensland in 2015, when she notoriously broke Australia’s biosecurity laws by failing to declare her former Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo.

Heard was then charged with illegally importing the terriers in July 2015. The case had been closed when she pled guilty to “falsifying travel documents in a Gold Coast court” back in April 2016.

Officials had notified DailyMail.com that there is still an ongoing investigation on her dog-smuggling feat, with The Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment confirming that they are looking into “allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of [her] two dogs into Australia.”

The news of the ongoing investigation comes just weeks after the infamous defamation lawsuit of Heard and Johnny Depp.

Staff Writer, Julianna Caban, contributed to the story.