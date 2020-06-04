Amazon Workers Sue Over Lack Of Covid Restrictions

A group of Amazon warehouse workers in New York are suing the company over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which they say put them at risk.

A worker named Barbara Chandler claims she contracted the virus at work and spread it to her family – including a cousin who later died.

The lawsuit claims Amazon didn’t do enough to keep workstations clean and pushed employees to keep working while sick.

Amazon claims it followed all state and local health guidelines. The company says it spent over $4 billion on coronavirus initiatives and allowed employees to miss work voluntarily during March and April.

How much did you rely on Amazon during the pandemic? Do you know anyone who has worked in an Amazon warehouse? Is your place of work to relaxed on the issue?