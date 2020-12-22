Amazon Music's top tunes for 2020: Pentatonix, Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo

‘Tis the season for holiday tunes, and Amazon Music has been keeping track of what folks are listening to this season and what they’re asking Alexa to play. According to the streaming service, the three most requested artists for holiday music around the world this season are Mariah Carey — no surprise — plus Pentatonix and Michael Bublé.

According to Amazon Music, globally, listeners have been asking Alexa to play holiday music literally every minute of every day since October 1. It remains to be seen what will happen this year, but last year, Amazon Music users streamed Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” more than 20 million times just on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Holiday music aside, Amazon Music’s most-streamed artists of 2020 were Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, The Beatles and Ariana Grande. The top songs listeners asked Alexa to play in 2020, however, are completely different from that list. They were Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love,” “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Mood” by 24KGoldn ft. Iann Dior, and Megan’s “Savage.”

By Andrea Dresdale

