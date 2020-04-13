2020 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Promotional Period : The 2020 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes Contest , which may be conducted under a different name as specified in the chart below, (the “Promotion”) begins on or about Monday, April 13th, 2020, unless otherwise announced by the station, and ends on or about Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 (the “Promotional Period”).

Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit the last entry is Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at 11:59pm in the time zone where the Participating Station (listed below) or Sponsor (listed below) is located.

Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the U.S. and Canada, 21 years of age or older, except employees of Aptivada , Participating Stations and other Sponsors (collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), other television or radio stations located in the same market as a Participating Station, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion partners (if any), and members of their immediate families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited. Entrants who do not meet the eligibility requirements will be disqualified and unable to win.

The 2020 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes Contest may be conducted under the following names by the stations specified:

Call Letters Station Name Contest Name KALL ESPN 700 Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card KATZ-AM Hallelujah 1600 $250 Amazon Gift Card KATZ-FM 100.3 The Beat $250 Amazon Gift Card KATZ-HD2 Majic 103.7 $250 Amazon Gift Card KAYO Classic Country 100.9 Amazon Gift Card Sweestakes KAYU FOX 28 Enter to WIN a $250 Amazon Gift Card! KBFF Live 95.5 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KBKS-FM 106.1 KISS FM Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KBQI Big I 107.9 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KBQI-HD2 98.1 The Bull Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KCDA-FM 103.1 KCDA Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KCLH Classic Hits 94.7 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KEAG Kool 97.3 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KEGA 101.5 The Eagle Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card KEX-AM 1190 KEX Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KFBW-FM 105.9 The Brew Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KFFX/KCYU Northwest Broadcasting Amazon Gift Card Giveaway KFOO-FM ALT 96.1 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KGBX-FM KGBX $250 Amazon Gift Card KGMY-AM 1400 Fox Sports $250 Amazon Gift Card KGNC-AM NewsTalk 710 Win A $250 Amazon Card! KGNC-FM 97.9 KGNC Win A $250 Amazon Card! KHSL-FM 103.5 The Blaze Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KINK 101.9 Kink Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KINK-HD2 WE 102.9 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KISC-FM KISS 98.1 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KJAQ 96.5 JACK FM Win a $250 Amazon gift card! KJAQ-FM 96.5 JACKfm Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KJAQ-HD2 ALT 96.5 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KJR-AM 950 KJR Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KJR-FM 95.7 The Jet Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KKBB-FM Groove 99.3 Groove Amazon Giveaway KKCW-FM K103 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KKRZ-FM Z100 Portland Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KKRZ-HD2 ALT 102.3 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KKZX-FM 98.9 KKZX Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KLAK 97.5 KLAK Win $250 Amazon Gift Card KLLT-FM ALT 104.9 FM $250 Amazon Gift Card KLLY-FM Energy 95.3 Energy Amazon Giveaway KLOU 103.3 KLOU $250 Amazon Gift Card KLTH-FM 106.7 The Eagle Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KMAD Mad Rock 102.5 Win $250 Amazon Gift Card KMIY-FM MY 92.9 WIN A $250 AMAZON GIFT CARD KMKT Katy Country Win $250 Amazon Gift Card KMXI-FM Mix 95.1 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KMXS Mix 103.1 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KNST-AM KNST AM 790 WIN A $250 AMAZON GIFT CARD KNZR-AM/FM KNZR KNZR Amazon Contest KOHT-FM HOT 98.3 WIN A $250 AMAZON GIFT CARD KOLZ Hot 95.1 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KOOI 106.5 JACK fm Stay Your Ass At Home KOVO ESPN 960 Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card KPAY-FM Newstalk 93.9 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KPEK 100.3 The Peak Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KPOJ-AM Rip City Radio 620 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KQNT-AM 590 KQNT Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KQYB KQ98 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KRBB B98FM Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card KRQQ-FM 93.7 KRQ WIN A $250 AMAZON GIFT CARD KSD-FM 93.7 The Bull $250 Amazon Gift Card KSLZ-FM Z1077 $250 Amazon Gift Card KSSK-FM 923 KSSK Win $250 Amazon Gift Card KTEG 104.1 The Edge Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KTFM Energy 94.1 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card KTGL 92.9 The Eagle Amazon Gift Card Giveaway KTHR Alt107.3 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card KTOZ-FM Alice 95.5 $250 Amazon Gift Card KTZR-AM FOX SPORTS WIN A $250 AMAZON GIFT CARD KUBE-FM KUBE 93.3 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KUBT-FM 939 The Beat Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card KUDD Mix 105.1 Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card KUPL 98.7 THE BULL Amazin Gift Card Sweepstakes KURR MIX 103.1 Operation Gift Card KUUU U92 Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card KVWE-FM WE 102.9 Win A $250 Amazon Card! KWHL Kwhale 106.5 Amazon Gift Card Sweestakes KXEW-AM Tejano 1600 WIN A $250 AMAZON GIFT CARD KXGL-FM 100.9 The Eagle Win A $250 Amazon Card! KXJM-FM JAM’N 107.5 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KXRK X96 Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card KXTG 750 The Game Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KXUS-FM US97 $250 Amazon Gift Card KYKX 105.7 KYKX Safe Shopping KYMV Rewind 100.7 Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card KYWD-FM 97.1 THE BULL WIN A $250 AMAZON GIFT CARD KZAP-FM KZAP 96.7 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KZCH Channel963 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card KZFS-FM KIX 99.3 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KZOK-FM 102.5 KZOK Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KZRR 94 Rock Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes KZSN 102.1The Bull Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card WAXX WAXX 104.5 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card WAYY SPORTS TALK 105.1 AMAZON $250 GIFT CARD WDKB 94.9 WDKB Win $250 Amazon Gift Card WDLD-FM Live 96-7 $250 Bucks To Waste On Stuff WDSD-FM 94.7 WDSD Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card! WDYZ-AM/FM Florida Man Radio Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WEAQ 95.9 jamz Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WEAT Sunny 107.9 $250 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway WECL 92.9 The X Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card WFFH 94FM The Fish Amazon gift card WFHM-FM 95.5 The Fish $250 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway WFLS 93.3 WFLS Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WGFB B103 Win an amazon gift card WGVY-AM 102.1 The Groove Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WHAJ J104 Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card WHK-AM AM 1420 The Answer $250 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway WHKW-AM The Word Cleveland $250 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway WHKX Kicks Country Win A $250 Amazon Gift Card WIAL I-94 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WIKZ MIX95.1 Home Shopping Spree WIRK-FM New Country 103-1 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card WISM Greatest Hits 98.1 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WIZM WIZM Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WIZM-FM Z93 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WJVC-FM My Country 96.1 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WKDE-FM KD Country Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WKKT-FM 96.9 The Kat Social Distance Assistance: Win an Amazon Gift Card! WKTY WKTY Sports Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WKZP-FM KISS 95.9 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card WLZX Lazer 99.3 & 98.5 $250 Amazon Gift Card Giveaway WMBX-FM x102.3 Amazon Gift Card WMFQ-FM Q 92.9 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WOTW-FM 103.1 The Wolf Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WOTW-HD2 Bud FM Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WPTY-FM Party 105.3 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WQHQ-FM Q105 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card WRDX-FM 92.9 TOM-FM Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card! WRMF 97.9 WRMF Special Delivery (working title) WRMF-HD4 party 96.3 Amazon Gift Card WRTB-FM 95.3 The Bull Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WSBY-FM Magic 98.9 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card WSNE-FM Coast 93.3 Amazon Gift Card WTLZ Kiss 107.1 Kiss Amazon $250 Shopcation WVBX Live 99.3 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WWFG-FM Froggy 99.9 Win a $250 Amazon Gift Card WWUZ 96.9 The Rock Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WXRX 104.9 The X Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WXUS-FM US 102.3 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes WXUS-HD2 True Oldies Y100 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes

Entry Method : During the Promotional Period, you may enter by visiting the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor and following the instructions to enter.

Limit one (1) unique entries per person per station per day.

Entrants will have the opportunity to earn up to sixty (60) bonus entries at Participating Station’s discretion. The following Participating Stations have opted to utilize the sixty (60) bonus entries:

Call Letters Station Name Station Website KALL ESPN 700 https://espn700sports.com/ KATZ-AM Hallelujah 1600 http://hallelujah1600.com KATZ-FM 100.3 The Beat http://thebeaststl.com KATZ-HD2 Majic 103.7 https://majic1037.iheart.com/ KAYO Classic Country 100.9 https://www.classiccountry1009.com/ KBKS-FM 106.1 KISS FM KISSFMseattle.com KCDA-FM 103.1 KCDA 1031kcda.com KCLH Classic Hits 94.7 https://classichits947.com/ KEAG Kool 97.3 https://www.kool973.com/ KEGA 101.5 The Eagle https://1015theeagle.com/ KEX-AM 1190 KEX 1190kex.com KFBW-FM 105.9 The Brew 1059thebrew.com KFFX/KCYU Northwest Broadcasting https://fox41yakima.com/ KFOO-FM ALT 96.1 ALT961.com KGBX-FM KGBX http://kgbx.com KGMY-AM 1400 Fox Sports https://1400foxsports.iheart.com/ KISC-FM KISS 98.1 kiss981.com KJAQ-FM 96.5 JACKfm jackseattle.com KJAQ-HD2 ALT 96.5 alt965.com KJR-AM 950 KJR sportsradiokjr.com KJR-FM 95.7 The Jet 957thejet.com KKBB-FM Groove 99.3 www.groove993.com KKCW-FM K103 k103.com KKRZ-FM Z100 Portland z100portland.com KKRZ-HD2 ALT 102.3 ALT1023.com KKZX-FM 98.9 KKZX 989kkzx.com KLLT-FM ALT 104.9 FM http://alt1049fm.com KLLY-FM Energy 95.3 energy953.com KLOU 103.3 KLOU http://klou.com KLTH-FM 106.7 The Eagle 1067theeagle.com KMIY-FM MY 92.9 MY929.COM KMXS Mix 103.1 https://www.kmxs.com/ KNST-AM KNST AM 790 KNST.COM KNZR-AM/FM KNZR www.knzr.com KOHT-FM HOT 98.3 HOT983.COM KOOI 106.5 JACK fm 1065jackfm.com KOVO ESPN 960 https://espn960sports.com/ KPOJ-AM Rip City Radio 620 ripcityradio.com KQNT-AM 590 KQNT 590kqnt.com KQYB KQ98 KQ98.com KRBB B98FM https://b98fm.iheart.com/ KRQQ-FM 93.7 KRQ KRQ.COM KSD-FM 93.7 The Bull http://93thebull.com KSLZ-FM Z1077 http://z1077.com KSSK-FM 923 KSSK ksskradio.com KTFM Energy 94.1 energy941.com KTHR Alt107.3 https://alt1073.iheart.com/ KTOZ-FM Alice 95.5 http://alice955.com KTZR-AM FOX SPORTS FOXSPORTS1450.COM KUBE-FM KUBE 93.3 KUBE933.com KUBT-FM 939 The Beat 939beat.com KUDD Mix 105.1 https://mix1051utah.com/ KUPL 98.7 THE BULL 987thebull.com KURR MIX 103.1 redrock.fm KUUU U92 https://u92slc.com/ KWHL Kwhale 106.5 https://www.kwhl.com/ KXEW-AM Tejano 1600 TEJANO1600.COM KXJM-FM JAM’N 107.5 JAMN1075.com KXRK X96 https://x96.com/ KXUS-FM US97 http://us97.com KYKX 105.7 KYKX kykx1057.com KYMV Rewind 100.7 https://rewind1007.com/ KYWD-FM 97.1 THE BULL 971THEBULL.COM KZCH Channel963 channel963.com KZFS-FM KIX 99.3 KIX993.com KZOK-FM 102.5 KZOK KZOK.com KZSN 102.1The Bull https://1021thebull.iheart.com/ WAYY SPORTS TALK 105.1 WWW.SPORTSTALK1051.COM WDKB 94.9 WDKB 949wdkb.com WDSD-FM 94.7 WDSD wdsd.com WEAQ 95.9 jamz 959jamz.com WEAT Sunny 107.9 www.sunny1079.com WGFB B103 B103Rockford.com WHAJ J104 www.j104radio.com WHKX Kicks Country www.kickscountry.com WIAL I-94 I94online.com WIRK-FM New Country 103-1 newcountry1031.com WISM Greatest Hits 98.1 greatesthits981.com WIZM WIZM https://www.wizmnews.com/ WIZM-FM Z93 Z933.com WKTY WKTY Sports wktysports.com WLZX Lazer 99.3 & 98.5 http://www.lazer993.com WMBX-FM x102.3 x1023.com WRDX-FM 92.9 TOM-FM 929tomfm.com WRMF 97.9 WRMF WRMF.COM WRMF-HD4 party 96.3 party963.COM WRTB-FM 95.3 The Bull TheBullRockford.com WTLZ Kiss 107.1 kisswtlz.com WXRX 104.9 The X TheXRockford.com

Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; the Promotion Entities may reject and delete any entry found to be false or fraudulent, as determined by the Promotion Entities.

Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt.

All entry information may be shared with the sponsors described in the attached list, and entrants may be contacted with promotional or marketing materials with the option to opt out.

If you are listening to a Participating Station via internet streaming or smartphone app, you are eligible to participate in the Promotion. However, due to streaming delays, the window to enter for a chance to win may be shortened or have already closed. To avoid such delays, listen to the Participating Station over the air on the radio.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or any other social media platform. By submission of an entry, you release Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other social media platform from any responsibility or liability related to the Promotions. You are providing entry information to one or more of the Promotion Entities and not to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other social media platform.

Promotion Entities are not responsible for technical outages, delays, or malfunctions of any kind, including those related to the Internet, cell phone service, or computer failures. Accordingly, Promotion Entities are not responsible for errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Promotion Entities determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Promotion or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Promotion, the Promotion Entities reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion. If, for any reason, the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including because of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promotion Entities which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Promotion Entities reserve the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Promotion.

Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any website or social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Aptivada reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. Aptivada’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.

In conjunction with this national Promotion, a Participating Station or Sponsor may be conducting its own contest or sweepstakes for a chance to win a local prize. For more information and official rules, visit the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor. Aptivada is not responsible for the conduct or administration of any such local contest/sweepstakes, including without limitation procuring and awarding a local prize. The following stations have elected to provide a local prize in conjunction with the national promotion:

Prizes and Odds of Winning:

A total of one (1) contestant will win the grand prize of a $250 Amazon gift card, if they are randomly selected.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Prizes cannot be transferred or substituted except at Aptivada’s sole discretion. Aptivada reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize of comparable or greater value (as determined by Aptivada in its sole discretion). The prize is expressly limited to the item listed above.

By accepting a prize, winner agrees to release Aptivada and its advertising, promotion and production agencies and their respective parents and subsidiaries, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained directly or indirectly in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize. Winner Selection and Notification: Winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries via random drawing conducted on the day following the day on which the Promotion concludes.

Winner will be contacted by Aptivada at the phone number or email provided at the time of entry. Aptivada is not responsible for any prize cannot be awarded due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Aptivada’s control.

Prior to awarding a prize, Aptivada in its sole discretion may require verification of winner’s identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo ID.

Decisions of Aptivada with respect to winner selection and the awarding of prizes are final and binding when made.

General

Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of winner. Winner must execute and return any required IRS form (including IRS form 1099), affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release (where permitted by law), or similar document within ten (10) days of notification or winner may be disqualified in Aptivada’s sole discretion and the prize will be forfeited.

Any entrant who provides a mobile wireless number in connection with the Promotion, including by providing a mobile number for winner notification purposes, is responsible for informing the Promotion Entities if his or her number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the Promotion and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be reached.

Participating in the Promotion and accepting a prize constitutes the winner’s permission for Aptivada or its agents to photograph, film, and record winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Aptivada may, where legal, require a winner to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize.

To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion and/or accepting a prize, you understand and agree: to release and hold harmless Promotion Entities, and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook), and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the Prize or the Promotion. You further understand and agree that all rights under Section 1542 of the Civil Code of California (“Section 1542”) and any similar law of any state or territory of the United States that may be applicable with respect to the foregoing release are hereby expressly and forever waived. You acknowledge that Section 1542 provides that: “A GENERAL RELEASE DOES NOT EXTEND TO CLAIMS WHICH THE CREDITOR DOES NOT KNOW OR SUSPECT TO EXIST IN HIS OR HER FAVOR AT THE TIME OF EXECUTING THE RELEASE, WHICH, IF KNOWN BY HIM OR HER MUST HAVE MATERIALLY AFFECTED HIS OR HER SETTLEMENT WITH THE DEBTOR.” The releases hereunder are intended to apply to all claims not known or suspected to exist with the intent of waiving the effect of laws requiring the intent to release future unknown claims. that the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law); that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations); that any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased; that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the Main Sponsor is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth; that any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Utah, and you submit to the jurisdiction of and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of such tribunal; and if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

Official Rules and Winner List : To obtain a copy of these Official Rules or a winner list following completion of the Promotion, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to:

Aptivada

2020 Amazon Gift Card Sweepstakes

c/o Kate Turner

32 West 200 South #227

Salt Lake City, UT 84101