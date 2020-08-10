Alyssa Milano Shows Hair Loss She Attributes To Having Covid-19

I don’t mean to be rude…..but I lose more hair than that EVERYDAY. Every…..day…..Is she saying this is because of medication, or this is what happens when you have Covid-19? If so, I’ve had it for approximately 30 years.

Alyssa Milano is known for her politics almost more than acting nowadays and she’s taken to social media to discuss her COVID-19 diagnosis. I am a huge fan of Alyssa. While I don’t totally agree with her political views, I love her acting and will watch anything she’s in!

Alyssa says after three coronavirus antibody tests, which yielded negative results, she tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies.

“I am POSITIVE for COVID antibodies,” she confirmed. “I had COVID-19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life,” Milano said on Instagram on Wednesday (August 5th).

Milano said she was sick for two weeks back in April with all the coronavirus symptoms. Milano says after continuing to have lingering symptoms like vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, she decided to get another antibody test.