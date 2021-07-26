‘Alter Ego,’ new singing competition judged by Nick Lachey & Alanis Morissette, gets premiere date

Nick Lachey will serve as a judge on the first-of-its-kind avatar singing competition series ALTER EGO, Wednesdays this Fall on FOX. Â© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.

Fox’s new reality singing competition, featuring an all-star judging panel of musicians, just got a primo debut spot this fall.

Alter Ego will debut over two nights, September 22 and September 23, at 9 p.m. ET, right after the sixth season premiere of the network’s smash hit The Masked Singer. Alter Ego features celebrity judges Nick Lachey, Alanis Morissette, will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas and Canadian artist Grimes, also known as Elon Musk‘s romantic partner.

Alter Ego’s contestants will be “aspiring singers from all walks of life,” but they won’t be performing as themselves. Instead, they’ll be portrayed by digital avatars, which show them how they’ve always wanted to be seen. The avatars will mirror each singer’s individual performance style via motion capture technology.

