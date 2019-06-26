Aloe Blacc says Avicii tribute concert's in the works, posthumous album "TIM" may be the last

ABC/Randy Holmes

Aloe Blacc, who teamed with the late superstar DJ and producer Avicii for the global hit "Wake Me Up," is featured on a new song called "S.O.S.," from Avicii's posthumously released album, TIM, titled after Avicii's birth name, Tim Bergling. But unlike other music stars who are no longer with us, Aloe doesn't think we'll see a steady stream of future releases from Avicii, who took his own life last April.

"These songs were 90 percent finished before they were released and the collaborators that were working with him really understood the direction and the vision for the songs, so they were able to finish them," Aloe tells ABC Radio about the TIM project.

"There are songs that are unfinished, and...in such an early stage that it would be really impossible to complete the works in the way that Tim would have wanted....so I assume that this would be the one and only posthumous album," Aloe adds. "However, it's going to be up to his family to decide."

But an Avicii tribute concert, featuring many of the artists who appear on TIM -- like Coldplay's Chris Martin and Imagine Dragons -- is possible.

"I believe that something like this is in the works and I'm definitely going to be involved in this concert," reveals Aloe.



Meanwhile, fans have TIM, and "S.O.S," the lyrics of which are about overcoming addiction and finding love. Aloe tells ABC Radio that before he died, Avicii left notes indicating that he wanted Aloe to sing it.

"I'm glad that I got a chance to be part of fulfilling that vision," he explains. "It's quite a sad experience to read the lyrics...but at the same time, I felt like this is the opportunity I have to continue his legacy."

