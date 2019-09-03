Aloe Blacc, Adam Lambert, Rita Ora to perform at Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health in December

Tim Mosenfelder/Courtesy of Avicii Music AB

Tim Mosenfelder/Courtesy of Avicii Music ABIt's been more than a year since the tragic death of Avicii, and now a tribute concert honoring his memory and raising money for an important cause has been organized.

The Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness will take place December 5 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Nineteen singers who lent their vocals to the EDM superstar's songs will participate, including "Wake Me Up" singer Aloe Blacc, Rita Ora, and Adam Lambert.

A 30-piece band is also on the bill, and the concert will open with DJ sets from Avicii's friends David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke, and Nicky Romero.

The concert is being produced by The Tim Bergling Foundation, which was established by Avicii's family after his death -- Tim Bergling was the DJ's birth name. All net profits from the concert will go to organizations that address mental health needs and suicide prevention.

"Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realizing his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way," said Avicii's dad Klas Bergling in a statement.

Bergling also notes, "Every year around 1,500 people take their own lives in Sweden and globally up to one million. It is a tragedy that affects families, communities and with long-term effects on relatives who live on in grief...We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide."

Tickets go on sale September 5 at 10 a.m. CET. Visit Aviciitributeconcert.com for more info.

Avicii died, reportedly by suicide, April 20, 2018.

