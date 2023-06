Javier Bragado/Redferns

Louis Tomlinson was performing a show in Colorado when a HUGE hail storm happened and almost 100 fans were injured. The hail was the size of golf balls and several fans were cut bruised and even some broke bones. Louis said quote, “Sending all my love out to everyone that was affected by the extreme weather last night. I hope everyone made it home safely and anyone injured is on the mend, it was devastating to see so many of you affected.” Can see more here