Ally Brooke to make acting debut in upcoming drama 'High Expectations'

The singer will appear in the soccer drama High Expectations alongside Kelsey Grammer and Taylor Grey. The movie’s about a young soccer player’s “journey for redemption.” Filming started last week in Atlanta, under COVID-19 safety protocols.

The movie is just the latest project from Ally: She’s busy recording new music, and her first book, Finding Your Harmony, will arrive October 13.

Ally recently wrote of her book, “I have been through so much. This is the first time I am really opening up about it all…about my family, my childhood, my personal life, pursuing my music dreams with my parents at a very young age (way before 5H happened), being in fifth harmony, transitioning into a solo artist, and soooo much more.”

“Honestly, it is really hard for me to be vulnerable,” she added. “But this is as vulnerable and real as it gets.”

Ally is the third Fifth Harmony member to land a movie role: Camila Cabello is currently filming a remake of Cinderella, while Dinah Jane appeared in the 2018 comedy The After Party.

By Andrea Dresdale

