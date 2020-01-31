Ally Brooke shows off her 'Dancing with the Stars' skills in "No Good" video

ABC/Frank Micelotta

ABC/Frank MicelottaAlly Brooke is putting her Dancing with the Stars skills to good use in her new video for “No Good.”

Ally and her male partner perform a sexy dance routine with some ballroom steps thrown in. The dance captures the back-and-forth of a relationship as Ally sings, “You're no good for me/I don't need nobody/Don't need no one that's no good for me.”

Ally, who came in third place on last season of DWTS, told a fan on Twitter that despite her recent dance training, the video’s choreography proved challenging.

"There was a sequence of moves, with the spin at the end,” she said. “I kept getting extremely nauseous and dizzy after every take, I literally almost PASSED OUT. But it was worth it lol."

Ally kicks off her Time to Shine tour on March 6.

