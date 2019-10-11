Ally Brooke says her "confidence is blooming" on 'DWTS,' but she was "such a different girl" in Fifth Harmony

Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco

Walt Disney Television/Lou RoccoIn just a few short weeks on Dancing with the Stars, Ally Brooke says she’s learned so much about herself.

She tells Entertainment Tonight her “inner confidence is blooming,” something she admits wasn’t always easy when she was part of Fifth Harmony, where she was criticized on everything from her dance moves to her appearance.

"I was just such a different girl,” Ally tells ET. “It's so crazy...being in Fifth Harmony was such an amazing experience and also very eye-opening.”

She adds, “There's so much that happened, good and bad, and obviously me, my journey being in the group, and having those comments made about me. And even the comments about my appearance, I'm getting emotional just thinking about it. It's crazy."

Now, Ally says, she’s happy to break free and show who she truly is through both her solo music and her time on DWTS. And this time around, she’s feeling the love and positivity.

“The comments have been, honestly, so beautiful, and have lifted me up and my spirits,” she says. “It's so awesome because the audience and my fans are on this journey with me."

Ally's Fifth Harmony group mates have been supporting her on social media as well.

"That feels really, really nice,” she says. “Everybody's so busy doing their own thing, taking over the world, and it's really nice to know I have that support."

