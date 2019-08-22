Ally Brooke on how Normani gave her “a little motivation” to do "Dancing with the Stars"

Walt Disney Television/Lou Rocco

Walt Disney Television/Lou RoccoAlly Brooke is ready to take the Dancing with the Stars stage, thanks to a little “Motivation” from her Fifth Harmony group mate Normani.

The singer says getting to witness Normani’s time on season 24 of DWTS, where she came in third place, made her even more eager to do it herself.

“I remember her experience on the show was so amazing and I remember she just loved it and raved about it,” Ally tells ABC Radio. “That makes me even more excited for my experience, you know, because seeing her and how it went for her was just such an awesome thing. And now it's my turn.”

Up until Wednesday, only Ally’s family knew she was doing DWTS, so she hasn’t gotten a chance to hear Normani’s reaction yet. But she gave her reaction to Normani’s dance-heavy video for her debut solo track, “Motivation.”

“Honestly, like, there are no words,” Ally gushes. “She slays. She's a queen…We always knew that she was an incredible dancer. We knew one day that she would be able to show it in her own platform, in her own way. So she's just incredible.”



And we can’t wait to see Ally slay on the season 28 premiere of DWTS, September 16 on ABC.

