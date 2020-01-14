Ally Brooke fills in the gaps in her Time to Shine tour schedule

ABC/Eric McCandlessLast year, Ally Brooke announced she was hitting the road for her debut headlining Time to Shine tour, but at the time, she only announced two dates: one in New York and one in Los Angeles. Now, she's announced full details for the tour.

The tour will kick off March 6 in Chicago, IL and is right now scheduled to wrap up with that L.A. date, April 7 at the El Rey Theater. In addition to Chicago, New York and L.A., Ally will also perform in Toronto, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, among other tour stops. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The Dancing with the Stars finalist's latest single is "No Good," which she performed on Good Morning America last year.

Here are the tour dates:



3/6 -– Chicago, IL, House of Blues

3/9 -– Toronto, ON, Mod Club

3/10 -– Detroit, MI, The Shelter

3/12 -– Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall

3/14 -– Huntington, NY, The Paramount

3/16 -– New York, NY, Gramercy Theatre

3/18 -– Philadelphia, PA, The Foundry

3/19 -– Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Soundstage

3/20 -– Washington, DC, Union Stage

3/22 -– Atlanta, GA, The Loft at Center Stage

3/24 -– Fort Lauderdale, FL, Revolution Live

3/25 -– Orlando, FL, The Plaza Live

3/27 -– Dallas, TX, Cambridge Room at House of Blues

3/28 -– Houston, TX, Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

3/29 –- San Antonio, TX, The Aztec Theatre

3/31 -– Phoenix, AZ, Aura

4/2 -– San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

4/5 -– San Diego, CA, House of Blues

4/7 -– Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

