Ally Brooke dishes on her memoir, 'Finding Your Harmony,' out in October

ABC/Eric McCandlessAlly Brooke’s memoir, which she first announced back in 2018, will finally be hitting shelves this October.

In an interview with People, the singer dishes on what we can expect from the book, titled Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith and Achieve More than You Can Imagine.

"I'm so excited to finally (almost) have my first book out in the world!" she tells People. "In Finding Your Harmony I am opening up in ways I never have before and share the highs and lows of my journey."

That includes her childhood in San Antonio, Texas, her auditioning for The X Factor, and ultimately joining Fifth Harmony in 2012. It will also follow her life post-Fifth Harmony, including her run on Dancing with the Stars and the start of her solo career.

Ally revealed the cover art for the book as well, which features a photo of her seated wearing a sweater and denim shorts while smiling and looking radiant.

“Writing a book is a milestone not only for me, but also for my family who has stood beside me every step of the way,” she says. “I hope to show everyone that in the midst of trials and heartaches -- with faith, you can overcome anything and achieve your dreams.”

