Another reason to SHELTER IN PLACE until flood waters recede. Not only are there downed power lines, but there’s also displaced wildlife. This 10-12 ALLIGATOR was just outside of a house in Gulf Shores on Plash Island earlier this morning.

Video from Tina Bennett @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/aK5O2inOqX

— Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 16, 2020