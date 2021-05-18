Alligator Chases People In Wendy’s Parking Lot

— Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 17, 2021

In other #Florida news, we’ll be experiencing a slightly delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab 😆🚒🐊 pic.twitter.com/9cPykAwxo8

GATOR CHASE🐊

Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy’s parking lot.

He may have just been “hangry” for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!

Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it. pic.twitter.com/OIiDHCmMJC

— Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2021