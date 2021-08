Starbucks officially kicked off the fall flavors this week but there is soooo much more Pumpkin Spice than just coffee…or food items!

As far as food items you will find PS Cheerios, Mint Milanos, Maple Syrup, Protien Powder, Special K, Twinkies, Rum, Yogurt, Pop Tarts, Kit Kat and tons of snacks. You can even get PS Spam and PS Cup O Noodles! See more food items HERE.

Get PS cleaning products HERE.

Get PS scented socks HERE.

Get PS Poo Pouri and other home PS items HERE.