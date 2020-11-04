All right, all right! How Shawn Mendes helped Matthew McConaughey impress his kids

Shawn: Glenn Luchford; Matthew McConaughey: ABC

In the world of celebrity, it’s hard to imagine why or how Shawn Mendes and Matthew McConaughey would ever have become friendly — but it turns out they are. What’s more, their relationship has helped the actor score major points with this three kids.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, McConaughey was asked about a recent photo of Shawn reading the actor’s new memoir, Greenlights. He responded that Shawn “reached out” to him a while ago and they’ve “continued to stay in contact.”

“He’s a good young man,” added McConaughey.

The actor then said his kids — aged 12, 10 and seven — couldn’t believe it when he informed them that he had Shawn’s contact info.

“They’re like, ‘You got his number? You got his number?'” laughed McConaughey. “I’m like, ‘Yeah!’ And I’m like, ‘You wanna call him?’ And they’re like, ‘No, no, I gotta think about what I’m gonna say!'”

No word on whether or not Shawn and Matthew plan to meet up one day for a naked bongo session…

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.