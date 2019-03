Prosecutors in Chicago have dropped all criminal charges in the case against Empire star Jussie Smollett.

Smollett appeared in court for an emergency hearing on Tuesday. He had been previously charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging an attack on himself.

The case has been dismissed by the court and the files will be sealed from the public.

Chicago P.D. said further questions need to go through the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Will he be totally vindicated?