All About that Bathroom: Meghan Trainor and husband have side-by-side toilets

Tell the truth: Do you pee in front of your spouse? What about…you know, the other thing? Well, Meghan Trainor does, and she’s happy to let everyone know about it.

Appearing on Nicole Byer‘s the podcast Why Won’t You Date Me?, Meghan explained that when she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, were building their new house, she asked the contractor to add another toilet to the master bathroom, so there’d be two of them, side by side.

“A lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’” Meghan said. The contractor thought she was joking at first, but then fulfilled her strange request.

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice,” she said, adding, “We pee at the same time a lot.”

Meghan then goes into more detail than frankly anyone would ever need about her and her husband’s toilet habits — and we mean waaaay more detail. You’ve heard of TMI? This is T, T, TMI.

