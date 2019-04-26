All about “ME!”: Taylor Swift to open "Billboard" Music Awards with Brendon Urie

TAS Rights ManagementTaylor Swift is bringing her new song, “ME!,” to the Billboard Music Awards.

She’ll open the show with the television premiere of the single, a duet with Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. This marks Taylor's first BBMA performance since 2013.

After weeks of teasing, Taylor dropped the self-confident new tune at midnight Friday, along with a colorful music video.

In an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts last night, Taylor described "ME!" as "a song about embracing your individuality and celebrating and owning it.”

Taylor joins the Billboard Music Awards’ stacked lineup of performers, including Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Daigle, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Madonna and Maluma, Paula Abdul and this year’s ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey. Brendan was already set to perform with Panic! at the Disco.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC, with Kelly Clarkson serving as host.

