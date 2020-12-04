All 2021 Warner Bros Movie Coming To TV & Theaters On Same Day

Warner Bros has a big holiday gift for us. They are releasing ALL their 2021 movies on HBO max and in Theaters December 25th.

The 2021 slate includes projects such as The Suicide Squad, The Matrix 4, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Other films include Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In the Heights, Reminiscence, Malignant, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard and Cry Macho.